English court supports dfcu requests in interim hearing against Crane Bank

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has secured a procedural victory in an ongoing case before the English High Court as part of legal proceedings initiated by Crane Bank Limited (CBL) and others. The case against dfcu and other parties remains in the pre-trial phase, with a full trial scheduled for October 2026.

At a recent case management conference, the court made no rulings on the substantive allegations but instead addressed procedural matters related to evidence disclosure. The Court agreed with dfcu’s position that the claimants had not fully met their disclosure obligations and granted several of dfcu’s requests for further searches and production of documents.

Among the orders issued, the Court directed forensic examination by specialists of mobile phones and emails of CBL’s former owners to determine whether they contain potentially relevant documents.

The Court also dismissed a request from the Claimants to exclude reports prepared by PwC concerning the management of CBL. dfcu has argued that these reports are crucial to the case, asserting that they support the Bank of Uganda’s actions in the resolution of CBL.

Throughout the legal process, dfcu has maintained that the claims brought against it are baseless and has reiterated its intention to defend itself vigorously. The bank, an official said, has also emphasized its commitment to high ethical standards and international best practices.