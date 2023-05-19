Engineer remanded over River Kagera bridge cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Malinde, the senior assistant engineering officer for Tororo District has appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on charges of causing financial loss to the government, false accounting, and embezzlement of funds and property allocated for the construction of the River Kagera Bridge. He appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende Thursday morning.

The court heard that between November 2021 and April 2022, while serving as the Force Accountant Manager and Project Manager for the construction of the Kagera Bridge in Tororo Municipality during the Financial Year 2021/2022, Malinde failed to fulfill his responsibilities. It is alleged that his omission resulted in a financial loss of Shillings 16,560,000 to Tororo Municipal Council.

Regarding the embezzlement charge, the court was informed that in February 2022, Malinde allegedly misappropriated Shillings 3,000,000, which he accessed due to his position of authority. Furthermore, it was alleged that in November 2021 and December 2013, Malinde stole 48 pieces of 900mm and 600mm concrete culverts, valued at Shillings 9,600,000, which belonged to Tororo Municipal Council.

The court also heard that in February 2022, while serving as a Senior Assistant Engineering Officer and Project Manager for the Kagera Bridge Construction, Malinde provided a false statement of accountability. Specifically, he submitted a receipt in the name of Subway Service Point, claiming it was issued for the supply of food to workers at Kagera Bridge when, in fact, it was not.

Malinde pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. State Attorney Nicholas Kaboya informed the court that the investigation, in this case, has been concluded. He requested time to disclose the evidence they intend to rely upon to prosecute Malinde, in the presence of his legal representatives. Although Malinde’s lawyers attempted to apply for bail, Nabende instructed them to file the bail application next week due to his busy court schedule.

As a result, Malinde was remanded to Luzira Prison until May 23, 2023. Malinde’s court appearance comes at a time when several bridges across the country have exhibited cracks, such as the Katete Bridge in Mbarara City, and some have even collapsed, like the River Katonga Bridge along the Masaka-Kampala Highway.

