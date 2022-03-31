Engineer impersonates Ambassador, defrauds over UGX172M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Carlos Odoki, a software engineer and resident of Mpamba zone in Kanyaya, Kawempe division in Kampala has appeared before the Buganda Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha for impersonation. Court heard that Odoki impersonated Ugandan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Betty Oyella Bigombe to defraud hundreds of women.

The prosecution told the court that between June 2021 and January 2022 while in Kampala, Odoki masqueraded as Bigombe and tricked a woman identified as Christine Komuhangi and conned her of Shillings 16 million.

According to the prosecution, Odoki tricked his victim claiming that her goods were stuck at the Juba border and badly needed help. It is alleged during the same period, Odoki used a similar method to obtain US$ 20,000 from Margaret Asea and over Shillings 84 million from Joyce Claire Banya.

Owomugisha charged Odoki with cheating and impersonation contrary to sections 307 and 381 of the Penal Code Act. A person found guilty of cheating commits a misdemeanor and is liable to three years of imprisonment. One found guilty of impersonation can be sentenced to seven years in prison.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to Luzira prison until April 13th 2022. Earlier this month, the Flying Squad Unit-FSU officers arrested Oscar Kyabukasa Lutaaya on allegations of defrauding Shillings 724 million from Buzaya County MP, Martin Muzaale Mugabi in a fuel transaction.

*****

URN