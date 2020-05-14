Emorimor rallies Iteso against defilement, domestic violence

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teso Paramount Chief Emorimor Augustine Osuban has urged his subjects to desist from acts of violence against children and women.

Speaking with our reporter at his home in Serere district, the Emorimor said he was saddened by the acts of violence meted on women and children in form of defilement and domestic violence in Teso. His comments were based on the police annual report of 2019 which indicates that Teso Sub Region had the highest number of defilement cases, and took a second position in cases of defilement.

He said that girls are not property to bail parents out of poverty but a responsibility for inclusive development in the region and country.

On domestic violence, Emorimor asked the men to stop venting their anger and frustration on women especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Last weekend, two brothers- in- law died in Bugondo Sub County, Serere district following domestic brawl. The duo perished after a lengthy domestic conflict between Petua Atipo and her husband, Patrick Otim who separated after repeated violence.

According to David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Patrick Otim was killed by his brother- in- law, Moses Okwakol when he went back home, to his wife. He notes that in retaliation, Lazarus Oguti was also lynched by relatives of the deceased.

Ongom says that Atipo, after running away from her home settled at the brother’s (Okwakol) home. He adds that shortly after the separation of the couple on April 10, 2020, there was arson at Okwakol’s home and the deceased was suspected.

Ongom says domestic violence is common due to frustration and failure to provide. Others are related to property sharing and infidelity, among others.

******

URN