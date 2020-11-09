Elegu Floods: Over 1,000 now sleeping in URA warehouse

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 1,000 residents of Elegu Town Council at the Uganda South Sudan Border in Amuru district have taken refuge at the Uganda Revenue Authority warehouse following recurrent flash floods.

On Sunday night the residents, consisting of children, women, male and elderly persons deserted their homes and camped at the URA offices for fear of being washed away by the fast flowing floods.

The URA warehouse which is located South of Elegu Town Council is slightly on a highland and has not been submerged yet after two days of flooding.

Elegu Town Council has been submerged in floods since Saturday night after River Unyama, which is the Nile`s tributary burst its banks.

By Monday morning, the area was still experiencing rain and more floods were being experienced.

Richard Omony, a resident of Elegu Town Council told URN on Monday morning that the people sought refuge at the warehouse for fear that the flood water may hit the area at night and wreak serious havocs that may even result into death.

Kasim Kasule, the Elegu Town Council Local Chairperson explained that authorities of the warehouse allowed the people inside their premises following a request from the local authorities.

He said that the affected residents have nowhere to spend their nights because all their houses and properties have been engulfed in the floods.

He added that the numbers have overwhelmed the warehouse but the continuous flooding in the area which has prompted fears among the people has left them with no options.

Kasim disclosed to URN that on Sunday afternoon a two-year-old girl also drowned in the floods after falling off a bed that her mother placed her to sleep on.

This brings the total numbers of deaths in relation to the flood to nine in just three months this year.

He appealed to Amuru district authorities and the government to come to the rescue of the affected people by providing temporary shelters and beddings.

However, Michael Lakony, the Amuru District Chairperson says that the district is saddened by the appalling situation but noted that they are incapacitated to respond to the plight since they are incapacitated and have no budget for emergencies.

He instead faulted the government for failing to respond to the floods in Elegu Town Council by creating a diversion for River Unyama.