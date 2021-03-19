Eight shot dead in Nimule

South Sudanese gunmen opened fire on fishermen killing eight on spot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight people have been shot dead by suspected South Sudanese gunmen at Odujoa village in Nimule. The deceased include five South Sudan nationals and three Ugandans.

The eight were attacked on Thursday night while fishing on the Ugandan side of River Nile where they were surrounded by the armed men who were allegedly looking for their cattle. They said that the cattle had been stolen and taken into Uganda.

The dead have been identified as James Tombe, Dickson Dei, Longa, Rombek and Saquat all South Sudanese. The others are Kidega resident of Bariga village, Daca a resident of Koro village in Metu sub county and Lice Mundrua a resident of Arapi village.

According to security personnel who preferred anonymity, seven armed men in plain-clothes attacked the fishermen and asked them whether they had seen the cattle. The source says that when the fishermen feigned ignorance, they were taken to the riverbank on the South Sudan side and shot dead.

“The armed men opened fire on them killing the eight on the spot while one South Sudanese identified as Bosco Kenyi from Arapi village managed to escape,” the source said. Kenyi is currently admitted at Bilbao health centre III in Moyo sub county.

A team of security officials led by David Modo, the Resident District Commissioner Moyo is making preparations to reach the scene of the shooting as arrangements have been made with the counterparts in South Sudan.

In the past, residents of Gbari village have been attacked by gunmen from South Sudan. Last week, officials from Uganda and South Sudan met in Kajokeji town in South Sudan to discuss how to resolve the continued cattle raids, abductions and the general insecurity situation in the border areas.

*****

URN