Eight police officers convicted over Nagirinya murder, Juniors demoted

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Disciplinary Tribunal convicted eight police officers accused of negligence in connection to the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the Police Disciplinary Tribunal chaired by Senior Police Commissioner, Dennis Odongpiny found seven officers guilty of negligence of duty while the remaining officer was found guilty of discreditable conduct that tainted the police image.

The convicts are Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP, Muhammad Byansi, the Officer in Charge of Natete Police Station, ASP Nizeyimana Andrew, ASP Okello Allan, Detective Assistant Inspector of Police- D/AIP Baguma Sunday, Corporal Owona Samuel, Police Constable Basaliza Joshua and PC Kitute Deo.

The seven were jointly charged with Neglect of duty contrary to section 44(1), Code 19(a), (b), (c) of the Police Act, Cap 303. Prosecution led by Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP, Stephen Ibanda said the accused neglected duty when they failed to promptly and diligently attend to a report of kidnap, which eventual affected response towards the victims, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

While others were charged with negligence of duty, Corporal Reuben Kibikwamu was also charged with discreditable or irregular conduct contrary to section Code 12 of the Police Act, Cap 303. Ibanda submitted that Corporal Kibikwamu acted in a manner likely to discredit the reputation of the Uganda Police Force and caused injury to public service when he failed to professionally attend to the relatives of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa, who sought his assistance.

Enanga said as much as all the officers were found guilty; only two juniors Cpl Kibikwamu and Cpl Owana have been demoted to Police Constables while their commanders including ASP Byansi, ASP Nizeyimana, ASP Okello and AIP Baguma have been given reprimands.

Reprimand means an officer would be suspended or expelled from the police force if he or she ever commits another crime. Corporal Kibikwamu was demoted because he remained seated with his legs on top of the table as he was found by Nagirinya’s relatives. He reportedly told to back off, saying kidnaps were not among his duties for that night.

Corporal Owana was in charge of the signal center and failed to send out an alert for appropriate action to be taken to rescue Nagirinya. The trial of the police officers emanated from the kidnap and subsequent murder of Nagirinya outside her home gate in Lungujja on August 28th.

Her relatives including her father, Francis Lubowa blamed police for failing to act to save her life. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for their arrest after speaking to Lubowa on phone where he expressed disappointment with the police failure to respond to their pleas for help to save Nagirinya.

