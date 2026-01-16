Uganda: Eight Feared Dead in Butambala Voter Security Clash

Butambala, Uganda | URN | At least eight people are feared dead following clashes between voters and security forces in Butambala District last night.

According to sources in the district, the clashes occurred near the home of Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.

Attempts to reach Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe and National Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke were unsuccessful, but sources indicate that the deadly fracas took place in Bugoye Village, Gombe Town Council.

One of the reportedly killed individuals has been identified as Ruth Nakanjako, whose name was reportedly confirmed by her husband, Joseph Kyeyune.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the clashes began around 7:40 pm when a group of youths, allegedly disputing election results, caused chaos.

Security forces intervened, but the youths reportedly pelted stones at officers, who responded with live ammunition.

Details remain scanty as security officials have yet to release an official statement to the media.