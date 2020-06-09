Eight bodies retrieved from Lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The bodies of eight people who drowned in Lake Albert when their boat capsized on Monday have been recovered. The eight were returning to Hoima district together with several others from a funeral in Mukambu Mahagi zone in Bunia district in the Democratic Republic of Congo when their boat capsized.

According to a source, only four people including Ajaru Kacanga, Aduba, Pyer Sesanga and an 11-year-old child survived the accident.

Patrick Okello, a resident of Mbegu landing site in Hoima district says they received information from DR Congo indicating that 8 bodies of the boat accident victims were recovered from the Lake on Monday evening by Congolese fishermen.

He says the bodies are being transported to Kaswa immigration offices in Mahagi zone from where they will be repatriated to Uganda.

Fred Irumba, the Mbegu landing site LCI chairperson wonders how the deceased crossed to DRC without clearance from his office. He explained that no one has approached his office in the last two weeks for clearance for travel.

Geoffrey Opio, a resident of Mbegu says it is a great shock to learn that people are sneaking into DRC despite the closure of the lake because of nationwide lockdown. He says they are still verifying the number of people who died in the accident.

A fisherman who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity at Mbegu landing site explained that the boat was carrying some people who were stranded in DRC since lockdown was announced in March.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told URN that they were trying to establish contact with their Congolese counterparts to establish the exact number of people who perished in the Lake.

*****

URN