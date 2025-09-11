Egyptian designer Farida Eid crowned top talent at pan-african leather showcase

Taipei, Taiwan | THE INDEPENDENT | Egyptian designer Farida Eid has made history by becoming the first non-Ethiopian to win the Most Commendable Designer 2025 title at the Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase.

Eid’s winning creation, the Zahw – Serpent Sandal, captivated judges with its seamless fusion of ancient symbolism and modern luxury. The sandal, crafted from rich purple cowhide leather and adorned with intricate copper serpent motifs, reimagines a historic Egyptian emblem of sovereignty and divine authority for today’s global fashion scene.

Judges praised the design for its striking demonstration of leather’s beauty, versatility, durability, and sustainability. They applauded its authenticity rooted in cultural history, its innovation through detailed artisanal copperwork, and its strong commercial appeal.

“Farida’s Zahw Sandal is not only a showcase of leather’s exceptional qualities but also a bold reminder that our heritage can define the future of fashion,” said Beatrice Mwasi, Team Lead for the RLSD Africa Showcase. “We are proud to see her carry Africa’s story onto the global stage.”

A graduate of a prestigious design school in Milan, Eid described her victory as both a deeply personal milestone and an opportunity to amplify African creativity internationally.

“This title is not just a celebration of my work,” she said, “but a call to champion leather’s beauty, versatility, durability, and sustainability, while showing the world the strength of African design.”

As the newly crowned RLSD Africa champion, Eid will represent the continent at the International RLSD Showcase in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 27–28, 2025, and later present her work at the Continental Showcase in Lusaka, Zambia.

Now in its third year, the RLSD Africa showcase has grown into a pivotal platform for emerging African designers. This year’s competition attracted hundreds of entries, with 116 submissions meeting rigorous standards of originality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. From this pool, 15 finalists were selected to create prototypes and present them to an esteemed panel of international experts.

The showcase is part of the global Real Leather. Stay Different. Campaign, which promotes natural leather as a sustainable alternative to synthetic materials while providing African designers with vital exposure on the global fashion stage. Previous winners include Ethiopian designer Ruth Girmay, who has since become both a judge and ambassador for the program, continuing to inspire the next generation of African talent.