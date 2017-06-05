Egypt cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar, following Saudi, Bahrain

Cairo, Egypt | AFP | Egypt on Monday announced it was cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting “terrorism”, as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates adopted similar measures.

Egypt “has decided to sever its diplomatic relations with the state of Qatar,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that also announced the closure of ports and airports to Qatari vessels and planes.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences,” he said in Sydney.

“If there’s any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) remain united.”

Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties

Qatar on Monday slammed the decisions of three Gulf states to sever ties with it, saying they were “unjustified” and aimed to put Doha under political “guardianship”.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the unprecedented steps taken by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state. This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar’s) sovereignty as a state,” it added.

The host of the football World Cup 2022 said it has been subjected to an “incitement campaign based on fabrications, which reflects an intention to harm Qatar”.

Doha insisted the sanctions, which include the Gulf states severing air, land and sea links with Qatar, “will not affect the daily life of citizens and residents”.

“The Qatari government will take all measures necessary… to foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy,” the statement said.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

STATEMENT:

Suspension of Etihad Airways flights to Doha

From the morning of 6 June 2017, Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to and from Doha until further notice.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart as EY399 at 02:45 (local time) on 6 June.

The last flight from Doha to Abu Dhabi will depart as EY390 at 04:00 (local time) on 6 June.

Flights on 5 June will operate as normal.

All customers who are booked on Etihad Airways flights to and from Doha are being provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Etihad Airways destinations. Detailed information is available by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 (0) 2599 0000, or by visiting‎ etihad.com.

Any further changes to the status of flight schedules to Doha will be communicated through the appropriate channels.

Etihad Airways regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of the suspension.