Education ministry requests for extension of stalled projects due to lock down

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in the Education and Sports Ministry have requested for extension from financiers of various projects whose completion dates is nearing expiry.

The Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza says the appeal is based on the fact that several projects have stalled due to the lockdown occasioned by the Covid19 pandemic.

He explains that there has been little or no work over the last six months.

According to Kakooza, some projects need international collaborations but given the fact that the airport had been closed, a number of key individuals couldn’t travel to Uganda.

Kakooza says they have already shared their plight with Finance Ministry officials who are expected to engage their financiers including the World Bank among others to extend the grant period.

Some of the affected are the Uganda skills development project through, which government has been operationalizing the Business, Technical, Vocational Education, and Training- BTVET strategic Plan.

The Shillings 369 billion project has been running since April 2016 and was expected to be completed in August this year.

The Albertine Region Sustainable Development Project whose focus is to improve regional and local access to infrastructure, markets, and skills development in the Albertine region was equally affected.

The project focuses on the upgrading of selected including Uganda Petroleum Institute in Kigumba, Uganda Technical College of Kichwamba; and establishing a new third institute in Nwoya district.

The project is expected to end in January next year.

President, Yoweri Museveni put the country under lockdown to contain the spread of Corona virus disease.

