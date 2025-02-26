Ecobank Uganda strengthens SME ties with consultative workshop



KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda recently hosted a successful Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Consultative Breakfast Workshop at the Sheraton Hotel, bringing together over 80 key SME clients and bank staff. The event, organized by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s Ugandan subsidiary, aimed to enhance business relationships and showcase the bank’s services.

The workshop highlighted Ecobank’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s vital SME sector, which contributes significantly to the national economy. Key initiatives discussed included “Ellevate,” a program empowering women entrepreneurs, and the “Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub,” designed to facilitate cross-border trade within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

SMEs represent 80% of the GDP and 90% of the private sector, and that women and youth operate an additional 1.8 million informal businesses, Ecobank recognizes the importance of providing targeted support.

Attendees benefited from networking opportunities and gained insights into how Ecobank’s programs can address business challenges and drive growth.

“Our Vision to connect people and create opportunities for sustainable growth and markets is reflected in this workshop,” said Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda

“This interactive session enables us to show appreciation to our customers by offering them valuable experiences to discuss critical business issues, discover new opportunities, and learn how Ecobank’s solutions can unlock their full potential”

Through this workshop, Ecobank also gained valuable insights into how to better serve its SME clients and contribute to their growth and success, reaffirming its commitment to being a trusted financial partner, offering innovative and customer-centric solutions.