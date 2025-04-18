Ecobank & Carrefour partner for smart payments & Easter rewards

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has teamed up with retail giant Carrefour Uganda, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, to revolutionize the in-store shopping experience by introducing secure, smart payment solutions across all Carrefour outlets in the country.

Through this partnership, Ecobank has rolled out advanced Smart Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals in all seven Carrefour locations. These terminals support a wide range of payment options including contactless debit, credit, and prepaid cards, mobile money services such as MTN MoMo and Airtel Money, and major global platforms like Visa, MasterCard, Interswitch, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Speaking during the launch, Emmanuel Kikoni, Head of Cash Management at Ecobank Uganda, noted that the collaboration aims to enhance the overall shopping journey for Carrefour customers:

“We are enhancing convenience and flexibility for Carrefour customers, enabling them to make easy and secure payments across all Carrefour Uganda’s retail stores using Ecobank smart POS terminals. It’s all about making the customer experience simpler, faster, and better.”

To mark this collaboration, the two brands have launched a vibrant “Swipe and Win” Easter campaign, designed to reward customers who shop using Ecobank’s POS terminals.

Shoppers who spend UGX 50,000 or more and pay via Ecobank POS terminals using any Visa card—be it physical or digital—will be eligible to enter a weekly draw.

Timothy Kiyimba, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Uganda, shared the excitement:

“Starting Good Friday, every customer who shops at Carrefour and pays with a Visa card using our Ecobank Smart POS stands a chance to win. Each week, five lucky winners will take part in a Trolley Dash worth UGX 500,000, where they can grab as many items as they can within a set time. This will continue for four weeks, giving 20 winners the thrill of racing through the aisles.”

To join the campaign, eligible shoppers must scan a QR code available at Ecobank or Carrefour payment stations, fill out a simple form, and enter their transaction reference number found on their receipt. Weekly draws will be conducted, and winners will be notified via phone.

This campaign is part of Ecobank’s broader strategy to promote digital payment adoption and create more engaging customer experiences.

“We’re thrilled to launch this campaign with Carrefour,” said Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda.

“It reflects our dedication to digital innovation and our commitment to secure, convenient, and rewarding experiences for all our customers.”

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for East Africa at Carrefour, welcomed the partnership, stating:

“We are proud to partner with Ecobank to offer our customers not only secure and efficient payment options but also a joyful shopping experience through exciting rewards this Easter season.”

With this initiative, Ecobank and Carrefour are bringing festive cheer to Uganda’s retail landscape while driving the transition toward a more digital and rewarding way to shop.