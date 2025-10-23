EC starts parliamentary candidates’ nomination for 2026 polls

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Electoral Commission on Wednesday began a two-day nomination exercise for parliamentary candidates ahead of the country’s 2026 general elections.

According to the electoral body, candidates are vying for directly elected seats representing 353 constituencies, women representatives for 146 cities and districts, and special interest group seats, including older persons, persons with disabilities, workers, and youths, five positions each.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama said in a statement issued in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, that the nominations are being conducted at the Commission’s offices nationwide.

“Similarly, the Commission reiterates our commitment to ensure that the nomination exercise is conducted with utmost integrity, transparency, and the highest level of professionalism,” Byabakama said.

He added that campaigns for parliamentary candidates will officially begin on Nov. 10 and continue until Jan. 13, 2026.

“The Commission calls on all participants, agents, supporters, and the general public to uphold the values of peace, dignity, and mutual respect throughout the nomination process and the upcoming campaign period, for peaceful elections in our country,” Byabakama said.

The Commission has set Jan. 15, 2026, as the polling date for both parliamentary and presidential elections, according to the statement. ■