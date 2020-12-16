EC sets dates for nomination of special interest parliamentary candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has set dates for the nominations of parliamentary candidates for special interest groups.

According to the commission, the nomination of candidates for workers, youths, persons with disabilities and older persons parliamentary representatives will take place on Dec 22nd and 23rd, 2020.

The nomination and election of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF parliamentary representatives has been set for January 29th, 2021. A press release issued by the commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya shows that the nominations of the candidates will take place at the Electoral Commission headquarters beginning at 9:00 am and ending at 5:00pm on each of the appointed dates.

“An aspiring candidate for Member of Parliament shall be a citizen of Uganda and a registered voter, and will be required to fulfill all the requirements for nomination as outlined in the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission for the respective special interest group” reads the release in part.

Bukenya says all persons participating in the nomination exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines for nomination as issued by the Electoral Commission and COVID-19 preventive measures issued by the Government of Uganda and the Ministry of Health.

This includes observing social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks. There are five parliamentary seats for each group, one slot for each of the four regions of Uganda and one national woman representative. The representatives are elected through national electoral colleges with delegates from all over the country.

According to the commission calendar, the National Delegates Conference for workers, older persons and persons with disabilities shall take place on January 17th and 18th 2021. Regional delegates conference to elect Youth Member of Parliament shall be conducted on January 31st and 1st February 2021. Electoral commission will also be nominating candidates for elder persons for the first time.

******

URN