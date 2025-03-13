EC pledges free and fair Kawempe North by-election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible Kawempe North parliamentary by-election. During a pre-poll stakeholders’ meeting at Makerere School of Public Health on Wednesday, EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama assured attendees that the Commission is fully prepared for the election.

To enhance transparency, Byabakama stated that polling will only commence once at least 10 registered voters are present at each station. He also confirmed that the voter register, which includes 199,064 registered voters, has been prepared and shared with all candidates to ensure only eligible voters participate.

Addressing allegations of pre-ticked ballot papers at Nammere, Byabakama assured stakeholders that all election materials remain intact and secured with serial numbers. He warned candidates against deploying “vote protectors,” emphasizing that electoral laws only recognize accredited agents. While some candidates urged voters to protect their votes, he clarified that such measures are not provided for by law.

During the meeting, Augustine Ajobire from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) raised concerns about the arrest of some accredited supervisors. He noted that the EC had not facilitated amendments to their accreditation list, creating a gap in supervision.

Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola of the National Unity Platform (NUP) reported that his team was unable to campaign in Bwaise 1 Parish as planned. Instead, they were redirected to Komamboga Parish, where they were allegedly attacked by security personnel. He also reiterated concerns over pre-ticked ballots at Nammere, questioning the credibility of the process.

Acting EC Secretary Richard Kamugisha reassured candidates that all polling materials were packed in the presence of candidate agents, who also received records of ballot paper serial numbers. He challenged those alleging ballot fraud to present evidence for action.

Byabakama also responded to NUP’s complaint about being denied access to Bwaise 1 Parish due to President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kawempe Mbogo. He noted that the issue had not been raised with the Commission, limiting their ability to intervene. However, he emphasized that campaign schedules could be adjusted if candidates reached a mutual agreement.

He further warned that vehicles with covered or missing number plates would not be allowed in Kawempe North on election day, countering claims from the NUP candidate. On the issue of arrests, Byabakama deferred to the police, stating that only security agencies could provide details.

Gerald Twishime, Deputy Commander of Kampala Metropolitan, stated that security agencies have deployed a commander in each parish of Kawempe North. He assured stakeholders that security personnel are ready to manage the election with minimal incidents.

Voters in Kawempe North go to the polls today to elect a successor to their former legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya, who died in January following a long battle with illness. More than six candidates are contesting the vacant seat.

URN