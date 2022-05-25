EC dispatches voting materials ahead of Omoro by-election

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has dispatched polling materials that will be used in the Omoro County by-election on Thursday.

The materials include registers, ballot boxes, ballot papers, Biometric Voter Verification Kits, and basins among others.

Moses Kagona, the Electoral Commission returning officer for Omoro district says that they intend to start distributing the materials early on Thursday morning to all the 84 polling stations in Omoro County before polling kicks off at 7am.

“We now have our polling materials. We intend to begin distribution very early because the polling begins at 7, we want to make sure all polling stations have the materials by 5am or 6am,” he said.

He noted that all the materials are being kept at Omoro district headquarters in Lalogi town council where EC will tally the by-election results tomorrow.

Kagona says that the Electoral Commission is ready to conduct the by-election arguing that they have all the needed logistics, materials, and welfare on the ground. He notes that a total of 36,638 registered voters in Omoro County are expected to take part in tomorrow’s poll.

The Omoro County parliamentary by-election has attracted six candidates. They are Simon Toolit Akecha, National Unity Platform flag bearer, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, National Resistance Movement-NRM party flag bearer, and Oscar Kizza, Alliance for National Transformation party flag bearer.

Others are Justine Odong, Forum for Democratic Change party flag bearer, Terrence Odonga, and Jimmy Walter Onen, all independent candidates.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission met with various stakeholders among them the police, candidates, and their agents, and election observers ahead of tomorrow’s by-election.

*****

URN