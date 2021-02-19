EC criticized for incomplete local council polls in Sembabule

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

The Electoral Commission has come under criticism from the National Unity Platform-NUP party leaders in Sembabule District over the delay to complete local council elections in their area.

The NUP leaders led by Muhammad Ssemanda, the district party registrar are accusing the commission of failing to conduct polls in all local government electoral areas in Sembabule district.

On February 3, the Electoral Commission conducted nationwide elections for Sub-county chairpersons and their councillors, but the exercise did not take place in some areas of Sembabule due to inconsistencies in voting materials.

However, Ssemanda argues that even when the commission organized residual elections that were conducted on February 8, it skipped four electoral areas whose fate remains unknown to date.

He indicates that voters in Mitete North, Mitete South, Manyama South Wards located in Mitete Sub County, and Mateete Central Ward B located in Mateete town council did not vote for their female sub county councillors and the Electoral Commission has remained silent about the matter raising suspicion.

Ssemanda alleges that they severally engaged Hannington Mugasira the District Returning Officer who has since failed to offer a clear explanation about the matter.

According to Semanda, their party had nominated candidates for all the affected position, warning that they are considering dragging the Electoral Commission to courts of law should they fail to complete the polls in the area.

Kareem Kateza, the NUP Registrar for Mawogola County constituency says that the delay could be a plot to deny the electorates to vote their representatives.

Robert Beine, the South West Regional Election Officer indicates that they are not yet decided on the fate of the areas where elections were not completed as per the roadmap.

According to him, conducting elections in the four wards require substantial financial resources which the Electoral Commission will have to first look for if they are to develop a new election schedule for those areas.

********

URN