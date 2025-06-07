EC calls for harmonization of political party activities

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The returning officer for the Kapelebyong District Electoral Commission, Irene Hope Nakiru, has called for the harmonisation of political party activities with those of the Electoral Commission.

During a community Baraza organised by the Uganda Human Rights Commission at Acowa Town Council in Kapelebyong District, Nakiru pointed out that several activities of political parties overlap with those of the EC, leading to confusion among voters and aspirants alike.

She cited a recent incident in which the display of the voter registration lists for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party coincided with the EC’s register.

According to Nakiru, this confusion is likely to result in complaints about missing names during elections, as many voters checked their names against the NRM’s yellow register and mistakenly believed it was the official EC register.

Nakiru urged local leaders to educate their voters on how to differentiate between the activities of political parties and those of the Electoral Commission.

Michael Peter Amanu, the LCI Chairperson of Atumukasikou Cell in Acowa Town Council and an NRM flag bearer, blamed the confusion of activities on the insufficient voter sensitisation by both commissions.

*****

URN