EC ban on campaigns will favor our rivals – NRM candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidates have said that the recent ban of all political campaigns in specific districts could be an advantage to their rivals.

On Saturday, the EC suspended campaign meetings of all categories of elections in 16 districts and cities in the country due to the surging Covid-19 infections exacerbated by mass gatherings.

The districts include Kasese, Mbarara, Kabarole, Luweero and Kampala among others. EC advised candidates to restrict themselves to virtual campaigns by using radios, televisions, social media, community-based public address systems and other online platforms.

Following this ban, the NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni on Monday suspended his campaigns in Mukono district to obey to the EC directive.

It is a practice across political parties that whenever a presidential candidate campaigns in an area, he introduces the party flag bearers to the electorate and campaigns for them.

The NRM woman MP flag bearer for Mukono district, Margaret Nakavubu says that the directive is a disappointment.

Nakavubu indicates that though the party endorsed her as the party flag bearer for the post of woman MP, it would have been of more significance if Museveni had campaigned in the constituency for all the candidates and rallied the electorate to vote them.

Rosemary Sseninde, the Woman MP Wakiso district where President Museveni was supposed to campaign today says that she cannot under estimate the presence of Museveni. Sseninde explains that she is however confident that her role and depending on what the president has done for the district will be enough for the party to win with a high margin in the constituency.

The Kampala Woman MP on the NRM ticket, Faridah Nambi says that that the absence of the president in her constituency will deny her an opportunity since it will be her first time to contest for an elective office.

Nambi adds that the party mobilizers were also demoralized after learning that the president will not be meeting them physically.

According to the NRM communications manager Rogers Mulindwa, the party task force will be deciding on which media houses their presidential flag bearer will use to canvas for votes in the selected districts.

