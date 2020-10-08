EC asks Kampala MP aspirants to book nomination appointments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has asked candidates for the Member of parliament for Kampala to book specific days they want to be nominated.

As the electoral commission prepares to nominate candidates for Members of parliament seats next week, the aspirants in Kampala have been asked to visit the district EC offices and book specific dates and hours for them to be nominated.

According to the EC roadmap, MPs are supposed to be nominated on October 12th and 13th respectively.

The 10 elective constituencies in the Kampala electral district include; Kampala Woman MP, Kampala Central MP, Nakawa West and East MPs, Makindye West and East MPs, Rubaga North and South MPs and Kawempe North and South MPs.

All these constituencies are highly competitive in the 2021 elections with some having more than 10 aspiring candidates warming up for nomination either on a party flag or as independent candidates.

Kampala electoral district returning officer, Fredrick Muwaya said that EC will not allow any candidate who is not on schedule to be attended to and once a candidate comes too early before their agreed appointment, they will be asked to go back and come a few minutes to their allocated time. He said the same thing will be done for late comers.

