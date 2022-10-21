Friday , October 21 2022
Ebola case confirmed in Mityana district

The Independent October 21, 2022 NEWS 1 Comment

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has tested positive for Ebola in Manyi sub county, Mityana district.

The female patient fell sick hardly a week after the death of her mother inside a shrine, who was later buried in Madudu sub county, Mubende district. The patient’s child also died at Manyi health center which raised suspicion among the community members.

Dennis Mono, the district surveillance and Ebola focal point person confirmed the Ebola case. He said that the patient was evacuated from Mityana hospital on Monday and taken to Mubende Hospital. The health workers who attended to the patient and her child have been isolated.

Mono says that the district team with other health officials have embarked on tracing the patient’s contacts to curb the spread of the virus.

The Resident District Commissioner Mityana, Afrikano Aharikundira says that they have activated all the task force teams from the village to the district level as well as Village Health Teams-VHTs.

On Saturday, President Museveni announced 21 days of lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda districts restricting movements in and out, as a measure to mitigate the spread of Ebola virus disease. Museveni directed that public transport, private transport, and boda-bodas are not permitted to move in Mubende and Kassanda districts.

The restrictions also affected seasonal markets, worship places, and social places like bars and gyms while all burials shall be conducted by the safe burial teams.

  1. Tugume Edmund
    October 21, 2022 at 10:48 am

    This is the same photo published on kagadi district receiving 300+ millions.Is this true source of information.

