EACOP partners with Hoima Catholic Diocese to plant trees

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, the company established to construct and operate the 1,443km long East African Crude Oil Pipeline, has joined hands with the Hoima Catholic Diocese to support the Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign. The campaign targets the planting of 200 million trees over five years – 40 million trees annually – symbolizing one tree for every Ugandan. As part of its commitment, EACOP has pledged to plant 150,000 indigenous trees in the districts along the pipeline route.

To implement this initiative, EACOP will collaborate with various partners to plant trees on institutional lands, including schools, churches, and land owned by the Bunyoro and Buganda Kingdoms. The focus will be on indigenous and fruit-bearing trees across the 10 districts hosting the EACOP project. This effort aligns with the company’s commitments under the Uganda Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the pipeline.

Land contributions for this initiative include 70 acres from the Hoima Catholic Diocese in Munteme (Itohya Forest), 70 acres from the Registered Trustees of the Daughters of Mary (Bannabikira) in Masaka, 100 acres from the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Ggogonya, and another 100 acres from the Buganda Kingdom.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. John Bosco Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd, emphasized the broader value of the initiative, “Planting trees is more than just an environmental effort – it’s an investment in our future. Trees are essential in combating climate change, improving air quality, conserving water, and preserving soil, while also supporting biodiversity. It is a key part of EACOP’s Socio-Economic Investment in environmental sustainability.”

“I urge everyone to reflect on the role we can each play in reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable practices. Let us work together to ensure Uganda remains the ‘Pearl of Africa’—a land of natural beauty and abundance for generations to come.”

Rt. Rev. Vincent Kirabo Amooti, Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese, echoed this sentiment: “It gives me great joy to be part of this significant step towards sustainability and community development. Partnering with EACOP Ltd to restore our environment highlights the vital link between economic growth and environmental conservation. By planting trees, we reduce our carbon footprint, enhance green spaces, and promote biodiversity.”