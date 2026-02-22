EACOP: Displaced communities consider Livelihood Programme inadequate

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new study by the Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) has found that many households displaced by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project consider the Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP) inadequate, raising concerns about whether affected communities will regain or improve their pre-displacement socio-economic status.

The research, conducted between June 2025 and February 2026, surveyed 246 Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) across seven districts — Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai, and Kyotera. Nearly 40 percent of respondents expressed negative attitudes toward the pipeline, citing safety concerns due to its proximity to their homes and potential impacts on agriculture, including soil fertility, biodiversity, and microclimatic conditions.The Livelihood Restoration Programme, implemented by the EACOP Company and its subcontractors, forms part of mitigation measures aimed at supporting displaced communities. The programme includes agricultural inputs such as seeds, seedlings, and livestock; food security support; financial literacy and money management training; vocational and enterprise development; and transitional food assistance.

However, the study identified several implementation gaps. Many PAPs reported receiving poor-quality seeds and seedlings, often distributed outside optimal planting seasons, affecting crop survival and productivity. Others said promised livestock support was not fully delivered, while some households either did not receive transitional food assistance or found the rations insufficient.

Vocational and enterprise development programmes were also criticized for having short training periods, limited practical sessions, and inadequate start-up support. A majority of participants described financial literacy training as insufficient. One respondent from Kyotera District shared their experience: “We were given very young coffee seedlings in May and October 2024. Many did not grow even after watering. The seedlings were of poor quality, with some having no roots.”

The study further highlighted safety concerns among affected households. While nearly 66 percent of respondents estimated their homes were located more than 30 metres from the pipeline, 21 percent said they were less than 30 metres away, and 13 percent were unsure of the distance. Uganda’s oil and gas sector gained momentum following commercial oil discoveries in the Albertine Graben in 2006.

The government has promoted projects such as EACOP — which will transport crude oil from Hoima to the port of Tanga in Tanzania — as key drivers of national development expected to generate revenue, jobs, and infrastructure improvements. However, these developments have also led to large-scale displacement and land acquisition, particularly in rural districts dependent on agriculture. Displacement often disrupts livelihoods, social networks, and access to land and natural resources.

International standards, including the IFC Performance Standards, require companies to implement Resettlement Action Plans and Livelihood Restoration Programmes to restore affected households to their previous socio-economic levels or better. AFIEGO’s findings suggest that gaps in implementation risk leaving some households worse off.

The study recommends that the EACOP Company address the identified shortcomings, ensure timely and high-quality delivery of inputs, and strengthen community engagement in decision-making. It also calls for stronger oversight by government authorities and civil society to safeguard the rights and welfare of displaced households.

AFIEGO CEO Dickens Kamugisha emphasized, “Government aims to create lasting value through the oil sector. However, the findings show that for many displaced households, this value is not fully realized. Timely implementation of our recommendations is critical to restoring livelihoods and ensuring that communities benefit from Uganda’s oil and gas developments.”

The study underscores the broader challenges of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in developing countries and highlights the need for effective mitigation measures, sustained community engagement, and continuous monitoring to prevent displacement from deepening economic and social hardship. It also reflects the ongoing tension between Uganda’s ambitious oil and gas development agenda and the lived realities of communities along the pipeline route.

URN