EACOP boosts water safety in Sembabule District by donating 14 rainwater harvesting tanks

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | EACOP Ltd. has handed over 14 rainwater harvesting tanks to communities in Sembabule District, a move aimed at alleviating water scarcity and ensuring clean, safe water access for approximately 140 households. This initiative, part of the company’s Social Economic Investment initiatives, under the pillar of Water solutions. Previously EACOP has also drilled and rehabilitated over 25 water sources benefiting over 375 households in the districts of Lwengo, Kakumiro, Kikuube, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Kyotera and Rakai.

This effort aligns with the National Development Plan III (NDPIII) 2020-2025, which prioritizes human capital development by improving health, safety, and water access. The government targets to increase safe water supply coverage from 70% to 85% in rural areas and from 74% to 100% in urban areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, EACOP Social Performance Manager Rosie Birungi reiterated the company’s commitment to community well-being. He highlighted the critical importance of clean water, stating: “Access to clean and safe drinking water remains a significant challenge in Uganda. While there have been improvements, a substantial portion of the population, especially in rural areas, still lack access to clean water and sanitation. By providing this vital resource, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline has taken a commendable step towards empowering host communities and enabling them to lead healthier and more productive lives.”

This initiative contributes to improving water coverage in Project Affected Communities and supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), particularly SDG 6.1, which aims for universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water by 2030.

The water harvesting tanks were officially handed over in a ceremony held in Buzirandulu village, Sembabule District, attended by local leaders, including State Minister of Health -General Duties, and member of parliament for Mawogola West Anifa Kawooya and community representatives.

In her remarks, Anifa Kawooya praised the project, stating, “This initiative marks significant progress in supporting the government’s efforts to develop human capital under the National Development Plan III. I commend EACOP for being a true corporate citizen, transforming lives through this and other impactful projects. We call upon the district & concerned stakeholders to regularly monitor the usage, and evaluating the management practices of the water user committee to help identify areas for improvement and ensure the sustainability of the water points.”

As part of EACOP’s Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), the project began in January 2023 with input from local government representatives, District Water Officers, and community members through water committees. The initiative adheres to national policy and technical guidelines, ensuring compliance with safe drinking water standards.

EACOP has called on district authorities and stakeholders to regularly monitor the boreholes, evaluate their performance, and support water user committees to maintain the sustainability of these critical water points.