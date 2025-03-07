EAC unveils new tourism brand at ITB Berlin 2025

The region has made a remarkable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, recording approximately 8.5 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 7.7 million in 2019

Kampala, Uganda | AGENCIES | For the first time, the East African Community (EAC) will participate as a unified entity at the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, from March 4- 6, 2025.

Under the banner “Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe,” the EAC will showcase the region’s unparalleled diversity, natural beauty, and cultural richness, positioning East Africa as a leading global tourism destination.

EAC Secretary General, Veronica Nduva, said, “This is a strategic move to position East Africa as a premier tourism destination. By presenting the region as a single, cohesive bloc, we aim to attract international tourists and investors, highlighting our rich cultural heritage, iconic wildlife, and unique attractions.”

East Africa is a treasure trove of experiences for travelers. It is home to the highest population of lions in the world and the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak. The Great Migration, a natural spectacle shared between Kenya and Tanzania, continues to captivate visitors, while the region’s vibrant cities, warm hospitality, and diverse ethnic communities add to its allure.

From pristine beaches along the Indian Ocean to breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural traditions, East Africa offers something for every traveler.

Destination tourism

The EAC’s participation at ITB Berlin will also promote multi-destination tourism and seamless cross-border travel experiences. Visitors will discover the ease of exploring the region’s interconnected attractions, from wildlife safaris to cultural immersion. The event will also shine a spotlight on emerging and undiscovered destinations within the region, providing them with a platform to penetrate the international market.

Beyond showcasing East Africa’s attractions, the trade fair will serve as a hub for forging valuable business partnerships. Exhibitors from the region will engage with international buyers, strengthening ties with global travel trade partners and fostering collaboration. The EAC will also host discussions on sustainable tourism trends and joint marketing efforts, aligning with its broader strategy of standardizing services across member states to ensure a high-quality visitor experience.

Tourism on recovery path

Tourism is a cornerstone of East Africa’s economy, driving foreign exchange earnings and creating employment opportunities. The region has made a remarkable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, recording approximately 8.5 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 7.7 million in 2019.

Nduva expressed confidence in the region’s growth trajectory, stating, “Through the ‘Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe’ brand and our national tourism campaigns, we aim to attract over 11 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2027.”

The EAC’s participation at ITB Berlin is supported by the European Union through the LIFTED project. Speaking on the initiative, Christine Grau, European Ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC, remarked, “The ‘Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe’ brand is a bold celebration of the region’s diversity, culture, and natural wonders.

The European Union is proud to support this vision through the LIFTED project, fostering sustainable tourism that empowers communities, preserves ecosystems, and builds bridges between East Africa and Europe.”

Fred Odek Odhiambo, Chairman of the East Africa Tourism Platform, described the EAC’s presence at ITB Berlin as a historic milestone.

“This is a pivotal moment for East Africa. Under the ‘Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe’ banner, we are not only showc `asing the region’s beauty and cultural richness but also reinforcing its appeal as a seamless, multi-destination experience. We look forward to forging meaningful partnerships that will drive sustainable tourism growth and investment across the region,” he said.

The LIFTED project, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), aims to enhance trade in services and civil society engagement within the EAC. Implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the EAC Secretariat, the project supports the region’s integration and economic development.