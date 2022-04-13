Wednesday , April 13 2022
EAC announces plans to help DR Congo in resolving repeated political crises

The Independent

EAC secretary general Peter Mathuki

Arusha, Tanzania | Xinhua | The East African Community (EAC) on Tuesday announced that it will engage eminent personalities in the region to help resolve repeated political crises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The plans were announced by the EAC secretary general, Peter Mathuki, days after DRC was officially admitted to the regional bloc, joining Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

“The EAC is in a process of engaging eminent personalities that will help the bloc’s newest member to address peace and security issues, especially in eastern part of the country,” Mathuki told a news conference.

He said the move to engage eminent personalities to help DRC to address peace and security issues followed a directive by the EAC heads of state.

Mathuki said the lack of instability in the DRC could affect other members of the regional bloc, derailing the integration process.

