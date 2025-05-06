DTB Uganda joins Kabaka Foundation to deliver lifesaving healthcare in Buganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Diamond Trust Bank Uganda (DTB) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving public health in Uganda through strategic, inclusive partnerships — joining hands with the Kabaka Foundation and Aga Khan University Hospital to deliver critical healthcare services to underserved communities.

Speaking during the launch of the latest Tubeere Balamu health camp held at Wankulukuku Stadium from May 6–7, DTB Uganda Managing Director Godfrey Sebaana highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare as a fundamental right for all Ugandans — not a privilege for the few.

“At DTB, we believe in growing together with the communities we serve. Our commitment extends beyond banking. We are here to contribute meaningfully to the well-being and health of Ugandans. Therefore, this health camp is part of our wider strategy to make lifesaving screenings and treatment services accessible to people who would otherwise be unable to afford or reach them,” Sebaana said.

The Tubeere Balamu campaign, an initiative by the Kabaka Foundation, is a people-centered health drive that mobilizes Kabaka’s subjects to donate blood, increase awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and receive treatment for various health conditions. The campaign also provides platforms for medical education and referrals in hard-to-reach communities across Buganda.

At the Wankulukuku health camp, residents accessed a comprehensive range of free health services including blood donation drives, cancer screenings (breast, cervical, and prostate), diabetes and hypertension testing, pediatric and orthopedic consultations and eye examinations and vision care.

The health camp builds on the success of previous outreach activities, most notably the January 2025 camp in Busiro County, which have collectively impacted over 8,000 individuals across 18 counties in Buganda.

Uganda is facing a sharp rise in non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, which are increasingly responsible for a growing share of hospital admissions and mortality.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), while communicable diseases still dominate Uganda’s health burden, NCDs are rising rapidly, with Kampala alone recording an 8% prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

It is against this backdrop that DTB is embedding health outreach into its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) agenda, with Sebaana highlighting the importance of partnerships that deliver long-term social value.

“Through this collaboration with the Kabaka Foundation, we are not only treating illness, but we are empowering communities with the knowledge and access they need to prevent it in the first place,” he said.

The outreach is expected to reach hundreds more during its two-day run, with walk-in consultations, diagnostics, and referrals handled by on-site medical professionals. The event also drew attendance from local leaders, Ministry of Health officials, and partners from the private and development sectors, all reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable healthcare delivery.

As Tubeere Balamu continues to expand its footprint, DTB and its partners are helping to shape a future where community health is prioritized, and no one is left behind.