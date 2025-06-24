DTB partners with NFA to restore 19 hectares of degraded forest in Mabira

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda has partnered with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to restore 19 hectares of severely degraded forest land within the Mabira Central Forest Reserve.

The initiative is part of a wider national effort to combat deforestation, restore ecological integrity, and accelerate Uganda’s drive to expand its forest cover. According to DTB, the partnership reflects the bank’s growing commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with national targets to increase forest cover as a strategy for climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development.

The tree-planting initiative at Nanga, a section of the Nyamawanyi block within Mabira Central Forest Reserve, marks the second phase of Diamond Trust Bank’s (DTB) ongoing partnership with the National Forestry Authority (NFA), following a similar project previously implemented in Kasonke Forest, Masaka.

“This initiative is fully aligned with Uganda’s national reforestation agenda, which seeks to reverse decades of deforestation and environmental degradation. By taking tangible action at the grassroots level, DTB is not only advancing national environmental goals but also demonstrating the vital role the private sector plays in fostering a greener, more resilient future for Uganda,” said Kaziro Kyambadde, DTB’s Head of Sustainability.

Juliet Mubi, public relations officer for the National Forestry Authority (NFA), praised Diamond Trust Bank’s proactive leadership and commitment to Uganda’s national forest restoration objectives.

“This partnership is a strategic and bold investment in safeguarding Uganda’s ecological future. While our current forest cover stands at 12.6%, with the continued support and collaboration of partners like DTB, we are confident that Uganda will not only meet but exceed its restoration targets,” she said.

She highlighted the critical role of community engagement in achieving sustainable forest management through the Collaborative Forest Management (CFM) framework.

She also pointed to sustainable livelihood practices that have thrived under this approach, including beekeeping, ecotourism initiatives such as the Mabira zip line, and the harvesting of herbal medicines, which provide economic opportunities while reinforcing forest conservation efforts. This inclusive model ensures that conservation efforts generate mutual benefits for both the environment and the communities that depend on it.

It should be noted that forest cover in Uganda has dropped from 24% in 1990 to just about 10% today, primarily due to agricultural expansion, settlement, and logging. By 2015, forest cover was estimated at 13.4%, with notable degradation in key natural forests such as Mabira and Bugoma. Recent reports from 2020 indicate forest cover has further decreased to approximately 12.6%, according to the National Forestry Authority and FAO. DTB has already supported the restoration of 26,000 hectares nationwide and plans to restore up to 19,000 hectares in Mabira alone.

Richard Jonas Ogen, the sector manager of the National Forestry Authority (NFA) for the Namananga Sector, highlighted the forest’s robust management framework, comprising 10 forest stations, 27 security personnel, and 21 patrol officers, who work in close collaboration with local communities, the Uganda Police, and the UPDF to protect the forest’s integrity.

“In just the past three months, we’ve arrested and prosecuted over 85 individuals involved in illegal logging and encroachment. Restoration without enforcement is ineffective—they must go hand in hand,” he emphasized. He also shed light on the science underpinning the restoration process, noting that certain invasive species like the pepper mulberry are systematically removed to create space for native trees to re-establish themselves.