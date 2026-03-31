Kampala, Uganda | BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT | Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has officially relaunched its flagship children’s savings product, the DTB Kids’ Winner Savings Account, now enhanced with an integrated life assurance shield. Developed in partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance, the account aims to bridge the gap between long-term financial ambition and the reality of life’s unforeseen circumstances.

Speaking at the launch, DTB CEO Godfrey Sebaana stated how this initiative is in line with the bank’s objective to combine protection and savings, ensuring financial security for the child’s future while encouraging the discipline that builds nations.

“As parents, our greatest ambition is to ensure that our children’s potential is never limited by our own unforeseen circumstances. By combining the growth of savings with the certainty of protection, we are providing a powerful new shield that ensures a child’s education and future remain secure,” he said.

He further remarked, “This relaunch is a bold step in training the next generation on the value of financial literacy. We want to watch these little ones grow up financially sound, with a deep appreciation for how money should be handled.”

The account allows parents to deposit funds in trust for their children, encouraging disciplined savings while earning attractive annual interest. With a minimum opening balance of sh50,000 and free withdrawals up to four times a year, the account has long been a foundation of family financial planning.

This new feature ensures that children not only benefit from long-term savings but also enjoy added financial protection. To qualify for insurance cover, accounts must maintain a monthly balance of sh300,000, and at least one deposit per month. Eligibility for children is below 18 years.

According to officials, parents stand to have benefits ranging from peace of mind for parents through combined savings and insurance protection, encouragement of disciplined long-term saving habits, attractive annual interest for accounts with balances above sh100,000 and accessibility with a low minimum opening balance.

The insurance package provides a robust safety net for families, covering children from birth to 18 years.

“At Jubilee Life Insurance, our purpose is to safeguard the ambitions that families work so hard to build. This partnership with DTB reinforces that commitment by ensuring that every child’s dreams remain protected, regardless of life’s uncertainties. By integrating comprehensive life assurance into the Kids’ Winner Savings Account, we are delivering more than a financial product, we are delivering certainty, stability, and a secure foundation for Uganda’s future generation. Parents are encouraged to open a DTB Kids’ Winner Savings Account today and give their children the gift of growth and security,” said Eugine Mutekhele Ag. CEO Jubilee Life Insurance LTD