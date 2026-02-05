DROUGHT: Karamoja pastoralists struggle to adapt to climate change

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastoralists in Karamoja are grappling with a deepening crisis as water sources dry up under scorching temperatures, threatening both livestock and livelihoods. Their traditional way of life—once shaped by predictable rainfall and pasture—is increasingly being disrupted by climate change, which is taking a heavy toll on animals. Moroto District alone is home to about 300,000 cattle, each requiring an average of 15 litres of water daily, in addition to over 400,000 goats and sheep. At the Kobebe grazing ground in Moroto District, more than 50,000 cattle now crowd around a shrinking dam that has become the main water source for pastoralists.

The dam, once a lifeline, is drying up due to heavy siltation, while cattle watering traps have stopped functioning. Pastoralists from Kenya’s Turkana region, Jie herders from Kotido District, and others from Napak have converged on Kobebe, placing enormous pressure on the limited water resources. As a result, cattle are trekking long distances in search of water and pasture.

Climate change has also introduced new challenges, including unfamiliar livestock diseases that have killed several animals. Michael Achia, a herdsman from Kautakou Village in Napak District, says water scarcity, pasture shortage, and tick-borne diseases are their biggest challenges. Achia says the water crisis has forced pastoralists to compete with communities for borehole water, which is insufficient for livestock.

He explains that they sometimes only water cows with calves to sustain milk production, leaving other animals unattended. Achia says he has lost five cows in the past three months to suspected tick-borne diseases, noting that the animals lost weight, began urinating blood, and later died. He appealed to veterinary officers to urgently investigate the cause of the illness and provide treatment.

Emmanuel Areman, another pastoralist, says the water crisis worsens during dry seasons. He explains that most dams are shallow and dry up quickly, forcing pastoralists to share water sources with communities, posing risks to both humans and livestock. Areman says herders with large numbers of cattle are now trekking more than 100 kilometres to access water.He adds that pasture scarcity has pushed pastoralists to burn bushes to encourage fresh grass growth and kill ticks hiding in dry grass.

Daniel Awas, a cattle keeper from Loputuk Sub-county, says climate change has severely affected their livelihoods, exposing them to poverty and food insecurity. Awas says unpredictable weather has made it impossible to plan crop cultivation or livestock watering.

He explains that traditional water catchments that once lasted up to five months now dry up quickly due to excessive heat. He adds that many pastoralists are migrating to regions like Teso in search of water, exposing them to conflicts over shared resources. Awas appealed to the government to construct large dams capable of holding water for longer periods as climate pressures intensify.

Dorothy Namoe, a resident of Lotome Village in Napak District, says sharing water sources with livestock has led to frequent breakdowns of boreholes meant for communities. Namoe says some parishes lack boreholes entirely, forcing women to walk over 25 kilometres to fetch water from neighbouring areas. She fears the situation will worsen as pressure on water sources increases.She adds that all water points in Lotome Sub-county have dried up, forcing men and boys to migrate far away with livestock, raising safety concerns for families left behind.

Jackson Angella, an elder in Moroto District, says communities are struggling to adapt to unpredictable weather patterns. Angella says migration remains the only option for survival, but movement restrictions imposed by authorities have complicated the situation. He calls on leaders to engage neighbouring regions such as Teso, Lango, Acholi, and Sebei to allow resource sharing.

Moroto District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Moses Okino, says climate change has severely affected livestock due to shrinking pasture and water sources. Dr. Okino explains that droughts, which once occurred every five years, are now more frequent, affecting pasture quality and increasing water evaporation rates.He says changing migration patterns have introduced new tick-borne diseases, which were first detected in Kenyan cattle and later spread into Karamoja. Dr. Okino also warns of newly identified poisonous plant species in Rupa Sub-county, linked to climate change, which pose risks to livestock.

He adds that poor pasture nutrition has weakened animals’ immunity, reducing productivity and forcing pastoralists to sell livestock at low prices to avoid losses. Dr. Okino says some herders now water cattle only once every two days due to shrinking water sources.

Frank Lopeyok, Executive Director of Karamoja Youth Effort to Save the Environment (KAYESE), says climate stress is eroding water and pasture resources, forcing pastoralists to compete with communities for borehole water. Lopeyok says prolonged drought has worsened pasture scarcity, while gazetted land under the Uganda Wildlife Authority has reduced grazing areas.

He notes that long treks in search of water have fueled conflicts between pastoralists, conservation authorities, and neighbouring communities. Lopeyok calls for the construction and rehabilitation of dams and greater community sensitisation on climate change, adding that many still attribute climate change to spiritual causes. He says KAYESE has launched a one-million-tree-planting campaign across Karamoja to mitigate climate effects.

Moroto District Environment Officer, Zackary Angella Lochoro, says Karamoja once enjoyed reliable rainfall that supported both farming and pastoralism. Lochoro says warning signs of climate change emerged between 2000 and 2010, coinciding with reduced rainfall patterns and worsening environmental degradation. He warns that climate stress has driven communities to charcoal burning, further accelerating environmental destruction, and calls for intensified climate change awareness campaigns.

***

URN