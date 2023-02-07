Drinking water in N. Israel becomes turbid after Türkiye-Syria earthquake

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Drinking water in northeastern Israel has become turbid after deadly earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Türkiye on Monday, local authorities said.

The Israeli Ministry of Health issued a statement instructing the residents of the city of Beit She’an and dozens of other localities in the area to boil drinking and cooking water.

Israel’s Mekorot national water company explained that earthquake shock waves caused dirt to enter the water at drilling sites in the area.

Powerful earthquakes rocked southern Türkiye and its neighbor Syria early Monday, killing at least 1,651 and injuring 11,119 in Türkiye so far, according to statistics released by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

According to the Syrian health ministry and the Britain-based pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib on Monday, killing at least 870 and injuring 1,326.

The earthquakes were also strongly felt in Israel and Lebanon.