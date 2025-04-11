DRC President Tshisekedi ready to work with Uganda

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi has reiterated his commitment to a friendly relationship with neigbours Uganda. He said Uganda’s commitment to diplomatic representation, is an affirmation of commitment to strengthening the good and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries.

Tshisekedi was speaking Thursday when Farid Kaliisa, Ambassador of Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) presented his letters of credence as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary at State House Kinshasa.

Ambassador Kaliisa carried greetings of friendship from Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and requested President Tshisekedi to consider appointing a substantive Ambassador of DRC to the Republic of Uganda.

Uganda established official diplomatic relations with DRC in the 1960s with diplomatic representation in the respective capitals. The Embassy of DRC to Uganda has, since 2015, been represented at the level of Charge D’Affaires.

Tshisekedi assured Ambassador Kaliisa of his support in discharge of his duties in DRC, and noted with sadness the events of Januaary 20th January where the Embassy of Uganda in DRC was destroyed and looted by wrong elements in protests against M23. He pledged support for restoration and security of the ambassador, diplomatic staff operating in DRC, and the diplomatic mission.

The President and ambassador reiterated their unwavering support to the ongoing efforts between the two countries to foster peace and build economic bridges to support regional efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In addition, they expressed commitment to addressing challenges that affect progress of the two countries. To this end, they noted with satisfaction the progress in trade and business among the people, especially those in the border areas, collaboration on joint infrastructure developments of Mbarara-Ishaka-Mpondwe-Beni-Kisangani roads, and the fight against terrorism and various negative forces operating in the Eastern DRC through operation Shujaa.

Ambassador Kaliisa underscored his resolve to ensure effective representation and strengthened fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries and the peoples.

He thanked DRC for successfully hosting the 8th session of Uganda-DRC Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in Kinshasa in October 2023, which resulted in the adoption of decisions, such as; the removal of entry visa requirements between these two countries.

He informed the President that Uganda has since then fulfilled her commitment to waive entry visas for all nationals of DRC, and Uganda looks forward to the Government of DRC to reciprocate the same. The Ambassador also affirmed Uganda’s commitment to regional peace and stability, and to fast-track the mid-term review of the 8th session of the Joint Permanent Commission, which should have taken place in mid-2024 in Kampala, and to the hosting of the 9th Session of the Uganda-DRC JPC in Kampala in 2025 for which the preparations are in full gear.