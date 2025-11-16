DRC, M23 rebels sign framework agreement toward peace deal

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | Qatar on Saturday announced the signing of a framework agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group, marking a new step toward a long-awaited peace deal aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the agreement builds on the momentum of the Declaration of Principles signed by the two sides on July 19. It reaffirms their commitment to addressing the root causes of the conflict through structured dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a phased approach to de-escalation and stabilization.

The ministry said the framework agreement will serve as the foundational reference document for the broader peace process. Under the arrangement, the two sides agreed to develop a series of protocols, annexes, and technical mechanisms to ensure practical implementation of ceasefire verification, troop disengagement, humanitarian access, reintegration pathways, and support for national dialogue, among other areas.

The DRC government welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework, calling it “a decisive step” toward a just, inclusive, and lasting peace in the east.

In the statement, the DRC government said “no status quo is compatible with the objective of peace,” stressing that the process aims to deliver measurable improvements for affected communities as quickly as possible.

However, in a post on the social media platform X, Benjamin Mbonimpa, the M23’s chief negotiator in Doha, said, “In this signed framework agreement, there are no binding clauses, meaning that there will be no change on the ground and no activities undertaken until the protocols are debated, negotiated, and discussed one by one, leading to the final conclusion of a comprehensive peace agreement. Our people must be patient; the road ahead is still long.”

In July, Kinshasa and the M23 signed a Declaration of Principles in Doha, a roadmap that initially set a start date for negotiations no later than Aug. 8 and the signing of a peace agreement before Aug. 18. Both timelines have passed without progress.

After re-emerging in late 2021, the M23, now part of the political-military Alliance Fleuve Congo, has extended its control over several strategic centers in eastern DRC, including Goma and Bukavu. In these areas, parallel administrative structures have been established, further weakening local institutions and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

According to the United Nations, more than 2.4 million people have been displaced since January 2025, bringing the tally of internally displaced persons to nearly 6 million. Around 1 million Congolese have sought refuge in neighboring countries, while 27 million people face hunger. ■