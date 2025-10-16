DRC, M23 ink deal to establish ceasefire monitoring mechanism

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group on Tuesday signed an agreement in Doha to establish a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, under the facilitation of Qatar.

The signing, which came a month after the creation of a mechanism for prisoner exchange and release, marks “a major step” in implementing the Declaration of Principles signed by Kinshasa and the M23 in July, according to a statement by the DRC government.

The DRC further reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a cessation of hostilities, ensuring the security of civilians, and laying the groundwork for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement within the Doha process supported by the international community.

“This is a significant step forward,” M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X, commenting on the signing of the mechanism.

According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mechanism will oversee the implementation of the permanent ceasefire, investigate and verify reported violations, and communicate with relevant parties to prevent a resumption of hostilities.

The establishment of the mechanism represents “a pivotal step toward enhancing confidence and moving forward toward a comprehensive peace agreement between the two parties to the conflict,” the statement added.

The Doha process refers to a series of negotiations between the DRC government and the M23 rebel group initiated in April 2025 under Qatar’s mediation.

Re-emerging in late 2021, the M23 rebels have seized vast territories in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, including Goma and Bukavu, the respective provincial capitals. In these areas, the Congo River Alliance, a political-military coalition allied with the M23, has established a parallel administration.

According to the United Nations, more than 27.8 million people in the DRC face food insecurity, and over seven million have been displaced, many of them multiple times. ■