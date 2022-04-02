Drama as two Luwero ‘Deputy RDCs’ arrive to take over office

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a drama at Luwero district headquarters on Friday when two women showed up to take over the office of the Deputy Resident District Commissioner. They are Mariam Kaberuka, the former Wakyato Sub-County LC V female councilor in Nakaseke district and Faheera Mpalanyi Bbosa, the former Kiboga Deputy RDC.

The Outgoing Luwero RDC, Juliet Najjuma Ssenkoole who was officiating at the handover ceremony was confused on seeing the two people presenting themselves as Deputy RDCs. As a result, she tasked the two to present their appointment letters. The two had letters posting them to the same office. However, Mariam Kaberuka presented an official identity card from the appointing authority.

As the officials were still discussing how to handle the matter, they received a phone call from the Office of the Presidency in Kampala asking Faheera Mpalanyi Bbosa to first return to Kampala for scrutiny of her appointment.

Faheera Mpalanyi Bbosa revealed that she had handed over her office of Kiboga Resident Deputy RDC on Thursday and readied herself to take over the one in Luwero only to be greeted with confusion.

“Unfortunately, as we were in the meeting, I received a message saying that HR was asking me to go back to the head office for re-deployment. I am going to go back so that they can tell me what is next,” she said.

Later, Juliet Najjuma Ssenkoole, who has been posted to Kalangala as RDC handed over office to her successor Richard Bwabye as the new Luwero RDC. She asked him to brace for persistent land issues, saying they have remained the biggest challenge in the area.

