Dr Ogwel flags off Tunis-bound junior golf team, promises UGU more support

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel has expressed confidence in the golf talent that abounds in the country. He revealed this as he flagged off the national junior golf team that will travel to the Tunisia capital of Tunis to represent the country in the All-Africa Junior Team Championship.

“Some of you may not know it but I belong to Lira Golf Club where I am a fully paid-up member, and I know how much talent we have in golf in the country,” Dr Ogwel said at the National Council of Sports Headquarters Lugogo today.

He added, that “when I see the young boys and girls here, I see a lot of potential in them. I see disciplined, ambitious and talented young people who want to grow their talent and career to the best of their abilities. Go and shine for Uganda in Tunisia.”

At the flag-off ceremony for the team, Dr Ogwel thanked the Uganda Golf Union for ably executing their work in talent identification and nurturing, and promised continued government support for a policy that spreads the game to all ages and across the country. “The good thing is that golf is also one of the best-managed institutions; as Council we are impressed with the job you do both in accountability, transparency and smooth transitions,” he said.

Uganda’s team has Anthony Otukei, Peter Mayende, Shaka Kariisa and John Paul Rugumambaju for boys while the girls side features Rachael Laura Natukunda, Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro and Elizabeth Danelle Kawalya. Accompanying the team will be team manager Paul Habyarimana and coach Flavia Namakula.

Uganda Golf Union President Dr Jackson Were thanked the government of Uganda for funding the team’s expenses for the trip. “Thanks to government through NCS, the Union has adequately prepared for the Tunis competition. We are confident that our boys and girls will not let us down.”

The President of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union Rita Akot Apell likewise appreciated government’s effort in supporting the national teams of golf over the last couple of years.

The national junior team will fly to Tunisia on Sunday to compete against 14 other countries in the All-Africa Junior Team Championship. South Africa are eternal favourites and the country most likely to emerge top.

The top two countries will earn a ticket to compete at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan later this year. Uganda has featured there twice in recent years.

Who is who on the team?

Shaka Kariisa will be one of the players to watch on the team heading to Tunisia

For quite some time, Shaka Kariisa’s budding potential has been a public secret. Now, it is an official secret. The South Africa-based teenager, who turns 16 in early July, is part of Uganda’s team flagged off today. He will joint the team from his base just before departure.

Kariisa, whose playing index is +2.3, has seen his young career grow meteorically on the greens of Johannesburg, and his inclusion will no doubt enrich the quality of Team Uganda in the Tunisian capital.

Kariisa was called alongside Mayende, Otukei and 14-year-old Switzerland-based Rugumambaju. The latter plays at Golf & Country Club de Maison Blanche, which sits across the border of France but is under the Swiss and French federations.

While Kariisa is a UGC boy, he is currently swinging from the Balderstone Sports Institute in South Africa. Mayende and Otukei are children nurtured and raised at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

The team arrives in Tunisia on April 22 before enjoying a practice round the following day, when the opening ceremony and tournament-photo moment will be held. Otukei’s playing index is 1.8 while Mayende and Rugumambaju are 4.3 and 2.3 respectively. Rugumambaju last year finished 30th in the Johnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open as a 13year-old.

The presence of Mayende and Otukei in the team will bolster the team’s confidence considering that they were members of the national golf team that stunned Kenya at Mt Kipipiri Golf Resort to win the prestigious Victoria Cup last month.

The girls on the team are Rachael Laura Natukunda (9.9 index), Elizabeth Danelle Kawalya (10.9) and Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro (1.8).

