Focus turns to Africa Junior Golf tourney after Uganda’s stunning Victoria Cup triumph

VICTORIA CUP WINNERS

🟢 2016 – Kenya

🟢 2017 – Kenya

🟢 2018 – Kenya

🟢 2019 – Uganda

🟢 2020-2021 – Not held due to COVID-19

🟢 2022 – Kenya

🟢 2023 – Not held due to technicalities

🟢 2024 – Stalemate

🟢 2025 – Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & UGU MEDIA | The youngest golf player on the victorious Ugandan team that conquered Kenya in the Victoria Cup competition at the weekend, was born just recently — August 25th, 2009. He is just six years older than the Victoria Cup golf contest between Uganda and Kenya.

At 15 years, Peter Mayende is still at an age where the majority of Ugandan teenagers are more interested in food, girls and signs of the Zodiac — than sports success. In astrology, Mayende is Virgo — the sixth sign of the zodiac, considered as governing the period from about August 23 to about September 22.

Astrologists say things that excite Mayende’s age-mates, like, “Virgos are intelligent, patient, and humble. With Mercury as the ruling planet, people born under this sign are quick-thinking, observant, and analytical.”

Coming back down to earth… Team Uganda returned from Nairobi by bus on Monday morning and were hosted to a sumptuous breakfast at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante. Mayende was given the honor of handing over the trophy to Uganda Golf Union President Dr. Jackson Were and Shema Municipality MP Dicksons Kateshumbwa, a trustee of the Uganda Professionals Golfers Association.

Mayende, together with 19-year-old Joseph Reagan Akena also Lugazi-born, anchored Uganda’s victory by pulling points off one of East Africa’s best ranked elite amateurs and Kenyan captain John Lejirma.

They are the only pair that won their Foursomes on both days at the new Mt Kapipiri golf course. They picked Uganda’s only point in round one after stunning Kenyan captain Lejirma and Elly Barno 7-6, and were on hand as the visitors raced to a 4-0 Foursomes whitewash of the hosts in round three, Friday morning.

Akena has emerged as a force to reckon with. The softspoken Lugazi-born kid enjoyed various highs in the past year, the pick of which was winning the Uganda Golf Open Championship for the first time in history at only 18 years.

In many observers’ eyes, Akena represents the new breed of golfers around whom the national team of the future will be built. Akena has a composed long game, but is perhaps deadliest when scrambling.

His partner, the young Mayende, is one of the most promising golfers from the famed Lugazi Hills Golf & Country conveyor belt that has produced back-to-back Uganda Golf Open champions.

Uganda’s Victoria Cup team had 15-year-old Mayende (Lugazi), 16-year-old Anthony Otukei (Lugazi), 18-year-old Ibrahim Ssemakula (Lugazi) and 19-year-old Joseph Reagan Akena (Lugazi). Other members like John Musiimenta (UGC) and Elton Thembo (Entebbe) are 20 and 21 respectively.

The Uganda Golf Union President Jackson Were observed that the Union would continue with its policy of championing junior golf development.

“We took a young team to Kenya and people called and complained,” Were said. “But we knew what we were doing.” He also thanked the National Council of Sports and government for funding the team’s travel to Kenya.

The two youngsters will join another rising star, South Africa based Shaka Kariisa, on the national junior team set to compete at the 2025 All-Africa Junior Golf Championship in Tunisia from April 22-27.

Kariisa, the son of Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa, is currently playing for the Balderstone Sports Institute in South Africa.

Others on the team will be Anthony Otukei, and Ibrahim Ssemakula as they take on the continent’s best young golfers at the Residence Golf Course.

The announcement was made during a reception at Uganda Golf Club, where the Uganda Golf Union welcomed home the senior national team following their victory at the 2025 Victoria Cup in Kenya.

Shaka’s presence in the squad strengthens Uganda’s chances at the tournament, which also serves as a qualifier for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

With South Africa entering the tournament as defending champions, Uganda’s young golfers face a tough challenge but will be eager to make an impact — especially after slaying giants Kenya.

“This Victoria Cup win means a lot to Ugandan golfers out there, especially the younger generation. This time we fielded a younger team than our opponents. The future of Ugandan golf is in safe hands,” captain Cwinya-ai said as Uganda celebration an historic victory in Nairobi.

🟦 TEAM UGANDA AT VICTORIA CUP LAST WEEK *⃣ JOSEPH CWINYA-AI (CAPTAIN)

AGE: 27 years

HANDICAP INDEX: -0.8

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 310 *⃣ JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA

AGE: 19 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 0.3

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 298 *⃣ PETER MAYENDE

AGE: 15 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 4.3

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: N/A *⃣ ELTON THEMBO

AGE: 21 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.5

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 1413 *⃣ IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA

AGE: 18 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.9

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4294 *⃣ TITUS OKWONG

AGE: 30 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.2

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 615 *⃣ JOHN MUSIIMENTA

AGE: 20 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 2.1

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4898 *⃣ ANTHONY OTUKEI

AGE: 16 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 1.8

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 4898 *⃣ ABDUL KAKEETO

AGE: 23 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 0.4

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 1829 *⃣ ABDALLAH KAKOOZA

AGE: 26 years

HANDICAP INDEX: 2.7

WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING: 3910

🟩 Final Points Tally 2025 Victoria Cup ⛳🏌️‍♂️🏆

Uganda🇺🇬 1⃣4⃣.5

Kenya 🇰🇪 1⃣1⃣.5

Saturday

🏌️‍♂️Singles – 🇺🇬 4⃣ 🇰🇪 6⃣

Friday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 4⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 0⃣

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ug🇺🇬 2⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 2⃣

Thursday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 1⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ug🇺🇬 3⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 0⃣.5

*****

