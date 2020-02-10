Dr. Mushengyezi new UCU Vice Chancellor

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Associate professor Dr. Aaron Mushengyezi is the new Vice Chancellor Uganda Christian University-UCU Mukono.

Dr. Mushengyezi, who is also the dean of the department of languages, literature and communications at Makerere University, was appointed on February 1, 2020 in Mityana at a meeting involving the House of Bishops of Church of Uganda, Search committee and University’s Council.

He will replace Rev Dr. Joel Senyonyi who has been the UCU Vice Chancellor since 2010 after taking over from the first VC Prof. Stephen Noll. In his February 8th, 2020 memo to staff, Dr. Ssenyonyi introduces Dr. Mushengyezi as the next VC appointed by the Archbishop Stanley Ntagali.

“On Thursday, February 6, 2020, I received mail from the Archbishop’s office informing me that Archbishop had decided to appoint Associate Professor Aaron Mushengyezi, the next Vice Chancellor. I was by the same token instructed to prepare the appointment instruments for the same,” the memo reads in parts.

Upon assuming office, Dr. Mushengyezi will be responsible for upholding the Christian identity of the institution, govern, plan, develop and chair the University council. He will also be responsible for constituent colleges, student affairs, finance and administration, oversee quality of academic affairs and maintaining adequate human resource at the university. His appointment comes almost seven months to the retirement of Dr. Ssenyonyi who contract expires on August 31, 2020. Dr. Mushengyezi is a member of St. Francis Chapel Council and board member of the Church Cooperative Society.

Makerere University Barnabas Nawangwe was among the first to congratulated him. “I congratulate Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi on being appointed Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University. This is yet another contribution Mak is making to the development of higher education in Uganda. I look forward to fruitful collaboration between Mak and UCU,” he said.

Mushengyezi has authored several books including Twentieth Century Literary Theory, Oral Literature for Children; Rethinking Orality, Literacy, Performance, and Documentation Practices and Never Too Late. He also contributed to short stories in several anthologies including Michael’s Eyes: The War against the Ugandan Child and The Mermaid of Msambweni.

