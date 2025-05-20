Dr Charles Olaro named Director General of Health Services

He has over 30 years of experience working in the Public and Private sector, working within Health services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Charles Olaro has been appointed as the new Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health. President Yoweri Museveni announced that appointment on May 15. Since November 2024, he has been serving in acting capacity as Director General Health Services.

He is highly respected in the health sector and is seen as an experienced leader capable of driving transformative change, according to reports.

Dr Olaro succeeds Dr Henry Mwebasa who was in November 2024 appointed by President Museveni to head the Health Service Commission.

Dr Olaro is a Senior Consultant Surgeon who obtained his medical degree from Makerere University in 1994 and a Masters Degree in Surgery from the same university in 1999. He also possesses a Masters degree in Health Services Management and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) of ESAMI.

He has served as a Director of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital from 2010 – 2017, having initially served as a Medical Superintendent of the same hospital from July 2008 – October 2010. He played an excellent role in developing Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, promoting sanitation and hygiene, curbed staff absenteeism and relationship with leaders. He has also served as a Senior Consultant Surgeon in the same hospital since July 2009. He still services in this capacity, in addition to heading the hospital. Prior to this, he served in government as a Medical Superintendent and Consultant Surgeon at Arua RRH from April 2001 – June 2008.He has been the Director Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Uganda since April 2017.

Dr. Olaro has been described as a hands-on manager who has a central role in strengthening clinical care systems and guiding health policy implementation across Uganda on issues like epidemics, family planning, and human resource; especially internships.

He has over 30 years of experience working in the Public and Private sector, working within Health services. He was an Accounting Officer for 17 years. He headed the continuity of Essential Health Services Pillar in context of COVID-19 Pandemic and the last Ebola Virus Disease epidemic in Uganda.

He is an Honorary Fellow, College of Surgeons of East Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA) and recipient of 2014 International Visitors Leadership Program on Global Women’s Health Issues under the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Dr. Olaro is the author of a book, Service Delivery Standards in Public Health Facilities in Uganda Paperback, published in 2019 by Lambert Academic Publishing.

The book presents research showing that with the exception of humanity of care, there are service delivery standards that determine directly a client’s satisfaction, clearly and significantly influencing the general level of satisfaction derived from the health facilities. It found that the overall satisfaction was at 87.6% which is commendable for public institutions which are often being criticised for poor performance.

The points of client dissatisfaction being influenced by time taken by clients to move from home to health facilities, means of transport used to move from home to health facility; the cost of hire of transport also affect this index, payment for the services, waiting time for services, level of health care that was received (whether good/satisfactory). Physical and environmental facilities were visually appealing, the procedure of receiving care was well communicated, adequate information on where to receive a specific service was provided and there are labels at the different points in the different departments of the health facility.

In a message to colleagues and stakeholders, Dr. Olaro expressed deep gratitude for the presidential appointment and the support received from various health sector leaders.

“I am deeply grateful and humbled for the overwhelming congratulatory messages upon my appointment as Director General of Health Services,” said Dr. Olaro, according to a report in the UG Diplomat; an online publication.

He added, “My sincere appreciation to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the trust in me, and to the Chairman of the Health Service Commission, the Permanent Secretary, the Honorable Minister and her colleagues for their continued unwavering support.”

He described the opportunity as a testament to the collective efforts of Uganda’s health workforce and pledged to serve with integrity and dedication.

“I am committed to advancing Uganda’s health priorities, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders in this new chapter,” he added.

Dr. Olaro takes on the role at a critical time, as the Ministry of Health continues to implement reforms aimed at achieving universal health coverage, strengthening health infrastructure, and improving access to quality healthcare.