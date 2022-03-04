Dr. Baterana interdicted from office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the embattled Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital has been interdicted.

This is contained in a March 2, 2022 letter issued by the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine.

She has asked Dr. Baterana to hand over the office to his deputy, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, and stay away from the office until advised otherwise.

“Pursuant to Section F-s and F-r of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 you are hereby interdicted from duty to pave way for investigations and you will receive half pay with immediate effect until the charges against you have been cleared,” the letter reads in part.

Dr Byarugaba has been blocked from accessing the hospital premises during his interdiction. He also cannot leave the country without Atwine’s permission.

According to the Public Service Standing Orders, Dr. Byarugaba can only be interdicted for a period of six months. After this, he can either be reinstated or sacked formally.

Emmanuel Tumwebaze, Dr. Byarugaba’s lawyer says they have filed an injunction with the High Court to block their client’s interdiction.

According to Tumwebaze, Atwine’s orders are unfair since Dr. Byarugaba has not been given a fair hearing.

On Tuesday, the State House Health Monitoring Unit led by Dr. Warren Namara picked up Dr. Baterana on a string of corruption-related charges.

Byarugaba was charged by police for abuse of office, embezzlement, fraudulent accounting, and cause of financial loss to the country. Preliminary investigations show that a total of 28 billion shillings cannot be accounted for at the hospital from the last two years.

He was released on bond on Thursday from Jinja Road Police Station where he had spent two days. He is expected to report at the station on Wednesday.

*****

URN