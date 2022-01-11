Dr Atwine given last chance to appear in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine has been given a last chance to appear in court and testify in a case in which two people are accused of inciting violence by dropping a casket demanding her immediate resignation for allegedly mishandling COVID-19 response funds.

Augustine Ojobile and Sharif Kawooya were arrested in August from Kasubi and Kawempe respectively.

The coffin had placards with words attacking Dr. Atwine. “COVID-19 is not a profit venture,” read on the placards. In September, the two suspects were released on bail.

Augustine Alule Koma, the Grade One Magistrate of the Law Development Center court said that it is the last time he is adjourning the case because of Atwine’s absence.

In November, Apolot told the court that the state needs more time to carry out investigations into the case. She requested an adjournment until investigations are completed.

On Tuesday, Apolot told the court that investigations are complete and asked for an adjournment to January 31 to produce Atwine in court.

Ojobile says that the requests to adjourn the case are meant to frustrate them. He says that Atwine should appear in court and testify.

The lawyer Jonathan Elutu says that they will ask for dismissal of the case, if Atwine does not appear on January 31.

URN