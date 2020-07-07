Tuesday , July 7 2020
DP’s Ssegona, Bwanika to endorse Bobi Wine

The Independent July 7, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Bobi Wine to get support from some DPs
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the rival Democratic party-DP faction under their National Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika have endorsed the People Power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine as their 2021 election presidential candidate.

The group Secretary General, Medard Lubega Ssegona disclosed this in a telephone interview with URN.

“We have already resolved to have Bobi Wine,” he told URN.

According to Ssegona, they will meet and decide on a joint opposition candidate in line with their party constitution.

Speaking on the relationship with Norbert Mao, the DP President General, Ssegona, said their differences revolve accountability for his actions and party finances.

“We have no personal issues with Mao but we are seeking accountability for his actions and for finances,” Ssegona said.

Ssegona and several other senior DP members broke away from Mao’s leadership in March this year. The group convened a National Council to fill vacant positions on its National Executive Committee-NEC.

The party elected Wakiso LC 5 Chairperson, Matia Lwanga Bwanika as its National Chairperson, Medard Lubega Segona, Secretary General, Babirye Mary Kabanda, National Treasurer, Patrick Katuramu, Deputy Treasurer, Rachael Kagoya, Deputy Women leader and Alex Kiwanuka, representative Busoga region.
URN

