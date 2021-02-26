DPP withdraws charges against Maj. Kiggundu’s suspected killers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn terrorism charges against eleven people who were accused of killing Major Muhammad Kiggundu in 2017. The suspects are Abdulaziz Abdushakur Musoke, Sulaiman Wayaba alias Bashir Lukenge, Bashir Nyangisho alias Abdallah Katata Byansi alias Abdallah Katata, Sulait Majid Lukwago and Fikil Yusuf Alqaeda Abasi.

Others are Abubaker Katende alias Baker Abby Abu Kakooza, Lukia Namulondo alias Maama Ashiraf, Malik Senabulya, Yasin Galiwango Kagwa, Usama Aula Mugozi alias Maliwa and Asuman Musijjo alias Uthman Taata Rajahana.

The suspects have been battling charges of aiding and abetting terrorism, belonging or confessing to belong to a terrorist organization and referring support to a terrorist organization. State Attorney Jackeline Okwir tabled the DPP’s letter withdrawing the charges against the accused persons before the International Crimes Division Judge David Wangututsi on Thursday afternoon when the matter came up for pre-conferencing.

Okwir presented the February 18th 2021 letter in the presence of the suspect’s lawyers Geoffrey Turyamusiima and Sylvia Namawejje. The accused persons didn’t appear in court because of the restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Shortly after receiving the letter, Justice Wangututsi ordered the immediate release of the accused persons from Luzira prison where they have been since they were remanded in 2017. The suspect’s lawyer Turyamusiima was happy with the decision but said they intend sue for the torture of their clients and also seek compensation for malicious prosecution.

Prosecution alleged that between 2010 and 2017 in various districts, the accused persons aided or abetted terrorism by mobilizing funds, purchasing commodities and harbouring recruits of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a terrorist organization. They reportedly did this while knowing or having reason to believe that the support would be applied or used in preparation or commission of acts of terrorism.

According to the charge sheets, the accused reportedly recruited, trained and transported ADF recruits from Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is also alleged that they belonged or confessed to belonging to ADF terror group that had a presence in districts such as Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri , Busia , Tororo, Masaka and Mbarara among others.

According to the summary of the case, between October and November 2016, police received intelligence information that ADF had deployed its operatives from DRC to coordinate with their agents in Uganda and carry out terrorist attacks targeting high government officials, recruit members into ADF and mobilize funds to support ADF activities among others.

Records also show that on November 26, 2016, the accused persons participated in the murder of Kigundu and his bodyguard Sergeant Steven Mukasa. The reports also showed that the prime suspect Musoke was carrying out surveillance while his colleagues were also in constant communication with seven others who are out on bail for killing former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi and Kigundu.

However, the accused persons maintained their innocence.

*****

URN