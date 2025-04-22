DPP withdraws charges against Arinaitwe Bwana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn charges against Detective Superintendent of Police Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, who was accused of aggravated trafficking in persons contrary to the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2009.

The charges were withdrawn on Tuesday before the International Crimes Division of the High Court before Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha.

The DPP was represented by Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo, who tendered a withdrawal document (Nolle Prosequi) serial Number 2919 dated April 11, 2025, which was duly signed by the DPP Jane Frances Abodo.

As a result, the court was left with no choice but to discharge Arinaitwe unless held on other lawful charges.

The Court has also ordered that Arinaitwe’s personal belongings, as contained in some marked exhibits, be returned to him immediately, along with his passport, which is being held by the Buganda Road Court. Additionally, the court has ordered that Arinaitwe’s bail money of 2 million shillings be refunded to him.

However, a firearm described as Star Pistol marked as Uganda Police number 00604658931 with 15 bullets is to be returned to Crime Intelligence, as it was received by Detective /Inspector of Police Nkurunziza and taken over by Detective Corporal Tusiime Geoffrey on August 4, 2023.

Bwana Arinaitwe became infamous in 2011 after pepper-spraying opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye directly in the eyes shortly after smashing his vehicle’s window glass near Mulago Hospital Roundabout during the walk-to-work protests.

The progress of the case

On April 7th 2025, prosecutors informed the International Crimes Division of the High Court that witnesses, including the victim in the human trafficking case against Bwana, were still missing.

Kyomuhendo then asked the Judge to adjourn the case to continue locating the witnesses and also consulting with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, on the next steps.

Consequently, Lady Justice Komuhangi adjourned the case until today. It’s against this background that the charges have been withdrawn.

In December 2024, the International Crimes Court confirmed charges of aggravated trafficking against Bwana.

The charges had been confirmed by the head of ICD, Dr Andrew Bashaija, who stated that the prosecution had adduced enough evidence against Bwana to stand trial before a trial Judge.

The prosecution alleged that Bwana arranged for the victim’s transportation from Mbarara to Kampala, promising her a job as a housemaid. However, upon arrival, the victim was allegedly forced into unprotected sex at gunpoint, and Bwana exploited his position of power to coerce her into sex.

Victims’ transportation

It was also alleged that Bwana arranged and paid for the victim’s transportation from Kampala to Nateete Park and then to his home, where he received her and provided accommodation. The victim worked as Bwana’s housemate for a month, a fact reportedly confirmed by Bwana himself. The judge noted that Bwana’s statements, in addition to those of the victim, placed him at the scene of the crime.

And that, then the victim’s allegations were corroborated by medical evidence, which shows an old ruptured hymen, bruising, and inflammation. The Judge also noted that the victim’s aunt, Agnes Katushabe, had introduced the victim to the woman who promised her a job and sent the victim 40,000 shillings for transport.

According to Police’s preliminary investigations, the victim intimated to her friend how she had been raped more than seven times and confined with no or little food at all on top of being not paid a salary.

As a result, the investigations showed that the friend contacted the area’s local defence secretary, who moved to rescue the victim from Bwana’s home and accompanied her to make a formal report at Nateete police station.

Previously, it was reported by the Police that the victim was under the care of a Non-Governmental organisation, which they didn’t disclose because of her safety.

Arinaitwe spent some good time in Luzira prison on these charges that have been withdrawn before the grant of bail.

