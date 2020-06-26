DPP to decide fate of security personnel accused of killing Mukono teacher

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID has submitted the file to the Director of Public Prosecution of two security personnel accused of shooting to death Eric Mutasiga, a primary school headteacher in Mukono district.

Last month, Mutasiga, who was the headteacher of Merry Time Primary School was shot in an operation by a policeman and an LDU enforcing the curfew as part of Covid-19 guidelines. He succumbed to injuries on June 9 at Mulago hospital.

The suspects in their statements alleged that Mutasiga was shot in self-defense.

A detective said the suspects had been slapped with charges of assault, shooting and causing injuries to a person but the offences have since been amended following Mutasiga’s death.

However, detectives were puzzled on whether to prefer manslaughter or murder charges against the accused.

“We’re also contemplating on whether to proceed with criminal charges against the officers or they be handled at force disciplinary tribunal. This is because when you fight an armed security person on lawful duties he or she might shoot you in self-defense. That is why we have decided to be guided by the DPP,” a detective said.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says that suspects’ file was being reviewed by DPP and they are waiting for the response.

The suspects were released on police bond after recording statements in which they explained what transpired on the fateful night.

Mutasiga while on his deathbed at Mulago hospital said he was called by his wife, Viola Nabatanzi, to save their worker who operated a chapatti stall as he was being manhandled by the policeman and LDU.

“They first discussed whether to leave me and my boy [Chapatti operator] but I didn’t know how one of them got the anger and he shot me. I am a simple teacher and we have no money for the deserved treatment. I am worried my life would never be the same,” Mutasiga said.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, earlier told journalists that Mutasiga fought the security officers. He, however added that it was not a justification to shoot Mutasiga.

