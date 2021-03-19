DPP: Judges agree with Kasango in Constitutional Petition 16 of 2016

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | “Even in death, Bob Kasango continues to set precedents. The Constitutional Court has agreed with him that appointment of a Judge/Judicial officer to perform executive functions such as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is unconstitutional,” said a Kampala lawyer Silver Kayondo after yesterday’s ruling.

The DPP was at the time of the petition in 2016, leading prosecution of cases against Kasango.

The case introduces the doctrine of “prospective annulment” in Uganda to invalidate/quash decisions made in violation of the Constitution. I was honoured to help Bob with legal research on this case. Very sad that my friend has not lived to enjoy the fruits of the Judgment. — Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) March 19, 2021

Kasango died in Luzira last month while waiting for this appeal ruling, but is yet to be buried as his family in Tooro and Tororo are yet to agree on where he should be laid to rest.

READ THE FULL RULING HERE >>>>>> Constitutional Petition No.16 of 2016 Bob Kasango Vs Attorney General & DPP