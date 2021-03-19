Friday , March 19 2021
DPP: Judges agree with Kasango in Constitutional Petition 16 of 2016

The Independent March 19, 2021

Kasango died last month. Court however has agreed with him in a petition he filed in 2016 against the DPP who was prosecuting cases against him.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | “Even in death, Bob Kasango continues to set precedents. The Constitutional Court has agreed with him that appointment of a Judge/Judicial officer to perform executive functions such as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is unconstitutional,” said a Kampala lawyer Silver Kayondo after yesterday’s ruling.

The DPP was at the time of the petition in 2016, leading prosecution of cases against Kasango.

Kasango died in Luzira last month while waiting for this appeal ruling, but is yet to be buried as his family in Tooro and Tororo are yet to agree on where he should be laid to rest.

READ THE FULL RULING HERE >>>>>> Constitutional Petition No.16 of 2016 Bob Kasango Vs Attorney General & DPP

 

