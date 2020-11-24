DP to offer free legal services to riot suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party-DP has instructed its lawyers to offer free legal services to all people who were arrested in last week’s protests.

The protests broke out following the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate.

The DP spokesperson Opio Okoler said on Tuesday that the family members of the suspects should go to the DP offices and lodge complaints such that their lawyers can help to secure their freedom.

Okoler who was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Balintuma road in Kampala, said that the party has asked the legal advisor to constitute a team of legal officers to work with the family members of the suspects.

More than 400 people were arrested from different parts of the country for allegedly participating in the protests that broke out in Kampala and other parts of the country.

According to the Democratic Party, police illegally detained the suspects beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

“We still want to confirm that it is a right of Ugandans to demonstrate and it is a right of every Ugandan to enjoy the freedom of speech and freedom of expression, therefore, I still want to maintain that these Ugandans who are still kept in incommunicado and those who managed to secure police bond did not committed any crime,” he said.

Okoler also said that the Minister of Security, Gen. Elly Tumwine should apologize over his statements he made regarding the actions of security personnel during the protests.

Addressing journalists at the media center on Friday, Tumwine said that the army and police have a right to kill.

Okoler says that Tumwine’s statements threaten the security of the country.

URN