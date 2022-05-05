DP pulls out of Omoro County parliamentary race

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party (DP) has pulled out of the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election.

The move came shortly after Godwin Okello, a DP aspirant withdrew his candidature from the race on Tuesday.

Okello was the only aspirant who publicly expressed interest to vie for Omoro County set under DP after the Electoral Commission announced a vacancy in the constituency last month.

Justine Simple man` Obol, DP spokesperson for Acholi sub-region told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday that the party will not be fronting another person in Omoro.

According to Obol, the party won’t also offer its support to any contender in the opposition or National Resistance Movement political camps in the Omoro County by-election.

Obol says the decision was reached following Okello’s voluntary withdrawal from the Parliamentary race.

He notes that the party also won’t offer its support to any candidate in the Omoro County race including their own party member Joyce Laker who has opted to run as an independent candidate.

Okello told URN in an interview that he decided to opt out of the race after making consultations with his campaign team on the ground and party officials. He says for now, he will concentrate on working with his locals on development projects and wait for next time when he will decide to contest for the Parliamentary race.

Okello however refuted claims that he could have been bribed out of the race. “I have not received any money from anywhere, and If anybody has any evidence or that source then should actually come forward with that evidence,” said Okello.

So far, three political parties have unveiled their flag bearers for the Omoro County by-election slated for May 26.

The candidates are; Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the eldest son of former Omoro County legislator and Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah who is the NRM flag bearer, and Simon Toolit Akecha, National Unity Platform (NUP) party flag bearer.

The Forum for Democratic Change party has fronted Dick Denis Owani as its flag bearer.

Nomination for candidates contesting in Omoro County is scheduled for May 12 and 13th at Omoro District Council hall according to a road map issued by the Electoral Commission.

Omoro County Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Oulanyah on March 20th, 2022. The former Speaker died in the United States of America.

